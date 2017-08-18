PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

IIT sex slur: PhD scholar files complaint at Mahila police station

Bhubaneswar: In a development, the PhD scholar of IIT Bhubaneswar, who brought sexual harassment allegations against a professor, filed a complaint at the Mahila Police station today.

Dissatisfied over the findings of IIT’s internal panel, the complainant sought intervention of Mahila police over the matter.

Earlier in July, the PhD scholar had sent a legal notice to the institute seeking re-investigation into the allegation of sexual harassment lodged by her in October last year against her supervisor.

The scholar, who belongs to West Bengal, got married while her husband and she were pursuing research under the same professor. She alleged that when she objected the professor’s overtures, their PhDs were de-registered on feeble grounds.

The woman had first lodged a complaint in October 2016 following which the IIT panel heard the case and subsequently exonerated the accused professor in January this year.

 

