PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Breaking News

﻿
Latest News Update

IIT Kharagpur accepts resignation of whistle-blower professor

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
IIT Kharagpur

New Delhi: IIT Kharagpur has accepted the resignation of whistle-blower professor Rajeev Kumar, whose compulsory retirement order was quashed by president Pranab Mukherjee days before he demitted office.

IIT Kharagpur had suspended Kumar for “misconduct” in May 2011, the same year the Supreme Court had lauded him as an “unsung hero” for his efforts to reform the IIT Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) which has since been re-christened as JEE Advanced.

The institute set up a probe panel that found him guilty.

Kumar was accused of “damaging the reputation of the institute” by levelling allegations on issues ranging from irregularities in the purchase of laptops to rampant copying by students during examinations.

In 2014, the IIT decided to compulsorily retire him.

He had also appealed to the then president requesting that the order be quashed.

While he had resigned in 2014, the institution had not accepted his resignation saying the matter was sub-judice.

Days before he demitted office last month, Mukherjee had ordered setting aside of the penalty imposed on Kumar.

The HRD ministry had last week an issued order to the IIT Kharagpur director to comply with the former president’s order.

Related Items:, ,
Comments

Most Popular

Puri-Haridwar Utkal Express Puri-Haridwar Utkal Express
3.5K
Headlines

CM Naveen Patnaik nominated as Best Administrator, tops India’s list
7th Pay 7th Pay
2.7K
Headlines

7th Pay Commission: No hike on minimum pay, allowances for employees
2.5K
Entertainment

In Pics: Odisha born director Abinash nanda makes TV commercial featuring 15 Odia actors
woman woman
2.4K
Twin City

Video: Woman rough up husband’s GF at city airport
sex racket sex racket
1.8K
Crime

Sex racket busted in Cuttack: Three arrested
To Top