IIT Guwahati students arrested for allegedly assaulting three girls

Guwahati: Two Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IIT-G) students were arrested on Wednesday by the police for allegedly sexually assaulting three students from the Gawahati University during a college festival held on the IIT campus.

The two accused were identified as Kunal Kumbhakar and Ajay Dey , second year BTech students. They were arrested under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including common intent, assault or use of criminal force and outraging the modesty of a woman.

On February 3, the girls had arrived at IIT-G to attend its cultural festival, Alcheringa. One of the complainants had befriended the two IIT students on social media and had come to the festival on their invitation. They were looking for accommodation on the campus for the night as guests because it was too late to return to their hostel. The accused offered to help them with accommodation.

In the complaint, the girls allege that at around 10.30 pm, they were given spiked drinks, and were assaulted before they passed out. The girls were taken to the Gawahati Medical College and Hospital after a security guard found them unconscious on the campus the next morning. The girls have undergone medical tests and the reports are awaited. A First Information Report was filed at the North Guwahati Police station on February 7.

The accused were detained by the police on Wednesday and arrested on Thursday after the girls made a statement before a magistrate. The police said they were trying to find out why the girls decided to spend the night at the campus when they could have easily taken a cab back to their hostel.