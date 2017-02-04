IIT Bhubaneswar tech fest Wissenaire underway

Bhubaneswar: The 2017 edition of IIT Wissenaire, the annual techno-management festival of the Indian Institute of Technology, Bhubaneswar (IIT-Bhubaneswar) is underway at its permanent campus in Argul, Odisha. The fest is held from February 3 to February 5 this year.

Wissenaire, the name is derived from German word ‘Wissen’ meaning knowledge and ‘aire’ meaning free, signifying ‘knowledge runs free’. The festival itself focuses on quizzing, coding, designing, robotics, planning and testing the creativity and innovative spirit of the young technical minds.

IIT-Wissenaire is one of the most awaited festivals of its kind in India. It attracts the sharpest of brains in the country as well as from abroad, from various sectors such as technology, science and management.

Telecom giant Jio, is the festival’s Digital Life partner and has kiosks at the event offering 4G-LTE network through Jio SIMs, which will be activated on the spot through eKYC (electronic – Know Your Customer) Aadhar card-based process. Anyone who missed out on a Jio SIM can reach the IIT Bhubaneswar fest with the Aadhar Card and get a SIM.