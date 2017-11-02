PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

IIT-Bhubaneswar to get a ‘world class’ Centre of Excellence

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Wednesday said it would support the establishment of a world-class Centre of Excellence in the Research and Entrepreneurship Park of IIT, Bhubaneswar.

This apart, the government has also recognized at least 130 startup ventures under the Odisha Startup Initiative.

The decisions were taken at the second Startup Council Meeting held here under the chairmanship of chief secretary A P Padhi, who directed officials to undertake more focused and outcome-oriented activities for the promotion of innovative entrepreneurship in the state.

Omkar Rai, director-general of Software Technology Park of India (STPI), who was present at the meeting, also promised a grant of Rs 2.5 crore for the centre at IIT.

The council approved product development and financial assistance for two new startups in the field of ‘automation in industry maintenance’ and ‘alternative technology for repair of oil and gas pipelines’.

Various activities over the next six months, with an estimated expenditure of Rs 15 crore, was approved at the meeting. It also nominated XIMB, Centurian University, IITM, and KIIT as evaluators of startup proposals.

Earlier, the council had nominated six nodal agencies for evaluating and processing startup applications. These were: IIT Bhubaneswar, STPI Bhubaneswar, NIT Rourkela, IMMT Bhubaneswar, OUAT Bhubaneswar and NIFT Bhubaneswar.

