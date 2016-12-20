IIIT to conduct security audit of e-Governance

Bhubaneswar: The state government has planned to entrust the responsibility of the security audit of all its e-Governance initiatives to the International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) located here in the city. The decision was taken in the Board of Governors Meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi at state Secretariat here on Monday.

Taking stock of the ongoing activities and programmes, Padhi has asked the Director and faculty to focus on quality improvement in the institute and to improve the quality of teaching table, find more qualitative jobs for pass-outs, enhance research and innovation activities, and improve the hostel infrastructure and quality of food served to the students in hostels.

He said the institute should remain in touch with the placement officers of various technical colleges and a meeting of the finishing school be held involving the placement officers of various engineering colleges and potential employer industries. He further advised the Institute to enhance project and research activities in partnership with the Industries and International funding agencies.

Development of image-video and fibre optic laboratories with an estimated cost Rs 21 lakh and Rs 8 lakh respectively to facilitate research in image, communication, processing, analysis and visualization has been decided to be done. Besides, the institute would also have one RF Communication Lab with estimated cost of Rs.6 lakhs to facilitate research in modeling of high frequency RF systems, they said.

As per sources, the institute has expedited infrastructure development activities including the construction of new training center, single room hostel and faculty housing.

Padhi has directed the institution to squeeze the implementation time line and complete the construction works before August 2017.

Among others attending the meeting were Principal Secretary Electronics & IT Principal Secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena, Skill Development & Technical Education Secretary Sanjay Kumar Singh and other senior officers from concerned departments.