IG Susanta Nath, Bhadrak SP to get President’s Police Medal

Bhubaneswar: Inspector General of Police (IG) of Cuttack Susanta Kumar Nath and Dilip Kumar Das SP Bhadrak will be lauded with President’s Police Medal for their distinguished police services during the Republic Day celebrations.

While 11 other police officers S Shyni, DIG and V Raghunath Rao Additional SP, Koraput will be awarded police medal for their meritorious services.

Similarly, Dillip Kumar Purohit, SDPO, Ttilagarh,  Bolangir, Bhibhudhendu Sahoo, DSP Vigilance Directorate, Suryamani Pradhan, Inspector, Geeta Rani Sethy, Inspector Security Wing Bhubaneswar, Pramod Kumar Sahoo, Inspector Special Branch Headquarters Bhubaneswar, Dalabandhu Pradhan SI Koraput, Subash Chandra Mishra, ASI, CID, Mohan Chandra Mallick, Havildar Kalahandi, Rameswar Naik, Constable Kalahandi will also be awarded police medal.

