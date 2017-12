Cuttack: Amitabh Thakur, IG of Police (Law & Order), today got injured after he fell down in his office and has been admitted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

According to reports, a piece of glass pierced into his hip in the accident following which he had to undergo a surgery.

Odisha Director General of Police RP Sharma and other senior officials of State police rushed to the hospital to visit the IG and prayed for quick recovery of the IPS officer.