“If India takes 1 step, Pakistan will take 2,” says Imran Khan

New Delhi: Pakistan’s cricketer-politician Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has emerged as the single largest party in the National Assembly.

Addressing the nation from Islamabad, Imran said he was upset at the way Indian media portrayed him. They portrayed me as a Bollywood villain. Want peace with India, want trade ties with India, he said.

“Unfortunate that the core issue is Kashmir. India committing human rights abuses in Kashmir. Kashmiris have suffered a lot. India has only blamed Pakistan for anything happening in any corner of the world. Want good dialogue with India. If India takes one step, we will take two steps. Indo-Pak friendship necessary for the sub-continent,” Imran said in his address.

Amid rivals’ raucous allegations of rigging and army backing, Mr Khan said, “This is my chance to fulfill my dreams for Pakistan, thank God”. The PTI has won 76 of the 272 seats and is leading in 43. Mr Khan’s closest rival, jailed former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz or PML-N has won 43 seats and is leading in 20. A party needs 137 seats for a majority.