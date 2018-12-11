Identity of rape victims should be protected even after death: SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled that the identity of rape victims should not be disclosed at all stages of the case and even after death.

A bench of Justices Madan B. Lokur and Deepak Gupta also asked the media not to sensationalise such cases for the sake of increasing television rating point (TRP).

The bench said the laboratory test reports and other documents related to such cases should be handed over to the trial court in a sealed cover without disclosing the identity of the victims.

The bench further said that disclosure of the name of the village in cases involving children may contravene the provisions of Section 23(2) POCSO Act.

Justice Gupta advised the media to refrain from sensationalising rape cases to increase the TRP and ordered that identity of minor rape victims cannot be disclosed even by their families.