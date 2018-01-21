Ideal CM nominee Naveen receives grand welcome at Pune

Pune/Bhubaneswar: In yet another major feat for Odisha, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will be conferred with the ‘Ideal Chief Minister’ award today during the 8th Indian Student Parliament being held in Pune from January 19 to 21.

The event is being organised by the Maharashtra Institute of Technology (MIT) School of Government.

Reportedly, Naveen has already arrived in Pune and received a grand welcome from the members of Utkal Samaj at RDC Council hall.

Gladdened with the gesture of Utkal Samaj, Naveen assured the Odias residing in Pune to build Utkal Bhawan in the city. He also assured them to recommend Maharashtra Government to begin flight services between Pune and Bhubaneswar soon.

Naveen is scheduled to arrive at the MIT World Peace University Campus to attend the function of 8th Indian Student Parliament where he will be awarded with the “Adarsh Mukhyamantri Award” or Ideal Chief Minister Award at around 2.30 pm.

The Council that picked up Naveen for being awarded with the prestigious award comprises of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Founder, Convener & Vice-President MIT Group of Institutions Vahul V Karad, Chairman and India’s former CEC TN Seshan, Dr RA Mashelkar, Executive President Prof Dr Vishwanath D Kard, Executive Chairman Tushar Gandhi, MP Anu Aga, Chairman of Force Motors Dr Abhay Firodia, Rajya Sabha MP Dr Rajeev Gowda, BJP’s National vice president & Rajya Sabha MP Dr Vinay Sahasrabudhe, former Supreme Court judge Justice N Santosh Hegde, Prime Minister of Tibetan Government-in-Exile Dr Lobsang Sangay, Former Bureau Chief BBC India Mark Tully, Director of TATA Institute of Social Sciences Prof S Parasuraman and Chancellor of Nalanda University Dr Vijay P Bhatkar.

Notably, Naveen had last year been awarded with the ‘Outlook Speakout Best Administrator Award’.