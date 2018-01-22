Ideal Chief Minister Naveen receives grand welcome amid ‘Our CM, Our Hero’ slogans

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik was today greeted by thousands of people, leaders and party workers of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) upon his arrival at the Biju Patnaik International Airport here after he received the coveted ‘Ideal Chief Minister Award’ during the 8th Indian Students Parliament in Pune on Sunday.

The crowd, which had gathered on the route to welcome their iconic leader, raised slogans “Our CM, Our Hero” as soon as Naveen came out of the airport.

Addressing the grand ceremonial welcome, Naveen said, “Your love and affection indebted me. I dedicate the Ideal Chief Minister Award to all the people of my state.”

“Let’s join hands and work together to make Odisha No. 1 state in the country”, Naveen appealed the people.

The special programme which was organized to welcome Naveen after he bagged the prestigious award in Pune was attended by State Ministers, MPs, MLAs and senior BJD leaders.

Notably, Naveen received the award from former President Pratibha Patil at Pune-based MIT World Peace University in presence of veteran BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi.