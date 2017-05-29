Headlines

ICSE and ISC results declared; Kolkata’s Ananya Maity Tops Class 12 with 99.5%

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
ISC

New Delhi: Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) has announced the results for ISC (class 12) and ICSE (class 10) on Monday and Ananya Maity from Kolkata topped the class 12 examinations with 99.5%.

73,633 students appeared for the ISC exams this year and 96.47% qualified for the higher education.

CISCE also announced the result for ICSE or class 10 board students in a press conference held at the council’s office in Noida.

Ayushi Shrivastava (Lucknow), Devesh Lakhotia (Kolkata), Rishika Dhariwal (Mumbai) and Keerthana Srikant (Gurgaon) came second with 99.25% in the class 12 examination.

Students who appeared for the class 10th or class 12th board exicse resultam conducted by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination can check their results now at the official website, cisce.org.

The result was declared in a Press Conference held at the Council’s office in Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

In ISC, 33,930 girls candidates appeared and passed 33,161 exam.

Out of the 39,703 boys appeared, 37,872 candidates qualified for the higher education.

Related Items:, , ,
Comments

Most Popular

private bus private bus
4.0K
Headlines

Private bus catches fire on BBSR-CTC road, all passengers safe
ITER ITER
3.7K
Headlines

SOA placement row: ITER Dean Rajkishore Hota arrested
sex racket sex racket
2.2K
Latest News Update

Sex racket busted in Jaipur, 10 people held
SOA SOA
2.0K
Headlines

Fake campus placement in SOA, students return empty-handed
observers observers
1.6K
Headlines

BJD appoints senior leaders as party observers for 18 districts
To Top