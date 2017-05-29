ICSE and ISC results declared; Kolkata’s Ananya Maity Tops Class 12 with 99.5%

New Delhi: Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) has announced the results for ISC (class 12) and ICSE (class 10) on Monday and Ananya Maity from Kolkata topped the class 12 examinations with 99.5%.

73,633 students appeared for the ISC exams this year and 96.47% qualified for the higher education.

CISCE also announced the result for ICSE or class 10 board students in a press conference held at the council’s office in Noida.

Ayushi Shrivastava (Lucknow), Devesh Lakhotia (Kolkata), Rishika Dhariwal (Mumbai) and Keerthana Srikant (Gurgaon) came second with 99.25% in the class 12 examination.

Students who appeared for the class 10th or class 12th board exicse resultam conducted by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination can check their results now at the official website, cisce.org.

In ISC, 33,930 girls candidates appeared and passed 33,161 exam.

Out of the 39,703 boys appeared, 37,872 candidates qualified for the higher education.