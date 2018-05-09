ICSE, ISC results 2018 on May 14 at 3 PM

New Delhi: The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will declare the results for ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 examinations on May 14 at 3 PM.

“The council will announce the results at 3 PM on May 14. The results will be made available through CAREERS portal, the website of the council and through SMSes,” said CISCE Chief Executive and Secretary Gerry Arathoon.

The CISCE had conducted ICSE Examination (Class 10) 2018 between 26 February and 28 March, 2018 whereas, the ISC (Class 12) examination 2018 from 7 February 2018 till 2 April, 2018.