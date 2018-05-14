ICSE, ISC Board result 2018 declared: Swayam Das Class 10 topper

New Delhi: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) announced the ISC (Class 12th) and ICSE (Class 10th) examination results today at 3 pm on its official website- cisce.org or results.nic.in.

The overall pass percentage of ISCE students this year is 98.51 percent. The southern region has recorded the highest pass percentage with 99.69 pass percentage, followed by the Western region with 98.38 percent.

While the Northern region has recorded a pass percentage of 95.97 and the Eastern Eatern region has 95.85 percent.

The all-India topper for ICSE Class 10 is Swayam Das from St Mary’s ICSE School, Navi Mumbai with 99.4 percent marks.

This year, the ICSE board examinations began on February 26 and ended on April 12, while the ISC exams began on February 7 and ended on April 4.