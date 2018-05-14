ICSE Class 10, ISC Class 12 results to be declared at 3 pm today

New Delhi: The Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) will declare the ICSE Result 2018 and the ISC Result 2018 on today at 3 pm.

The results will be published on the CISCE’s official website cisce.org.

The ICSE Examination 2018 was held from February 26-March 28 and Indian School Certificate ISC Class 12 examination 2018 started from 7 February 2018 and 2 April, 2018.

The pass percentages were 35 percent and 40 percent for ICSE and ISC students, respectively till date. However, from this year onwards, CISCE has decided to reduce the pass percent for class 10, 12 annual board exams. While ISC students need 35 percent, ICSE students need 33 percent to clear the board exams.