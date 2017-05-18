ICJ unanimously stays Jadhav’s execution till final verdict

New Delhi: The International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Thursday unanimously halted the death sentence of Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav until it pronounces the final verdict.

The ICJ ruled that there is the possibility of “irrevocable prejudice to the rights of Jadhav. In its plea to the court, India had expressed the fear that Jadhav might be executive even while the hearing at the ICJ was on.

“Pakistan shall take all measures at its disposal to ensure that Mr Jadhav is not executed pending the final decision in these proceedings,” the top UN court ruled in a decision it called unanimous and binding.

It also said that Pakistan should have given India consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav, rejecting Pakistan’s argument that a person convicted of espionage is not entitled to it. The order is “unanimous, favourable, clear and unambiguous,” said New Delhi.