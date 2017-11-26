ICJ Judge Dalveer Bhandari conferred with Lifetime Achievement award

Bhubaneswar: On the occasion of the National Law Day, Justice Dalveer Bhandari of International Court of Justice was conferred with the Lifetime Achievement Award by Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) here today.

ICJ Judge Dalveer Bhandari was conferred with the prestigious award for his outstanding contribution in the field of human rights awareness.

Saswati Bal, President of KIIT & KISS presented the award in presence of Dr Achyuta Samanta and a host of dignitaries including ICJ Judge Antônio Augusto Cançado Trindade, Dnyaneshwar M. Mulay, Secretary (CPV & OIA) and H.E. Debraj Pradhan, Ambassador of India to Norway.

The legal luminaries will attend a seminar on ‘International Commercial Arbitration – A Boost for World Trade’ of KIIT Law School.

Notably, Judge Bhandari was first elected to the ICJ, the principal judicial organ of the U.N., in 2012 for the remaining term of a judge who quit prematurely. He was re-elected to the post on November 20 and his new full term of nine years will begin on February 6, 2018.

Judge Bhandari, a native of Rajasthan, was a sitting judge of the Supreme Court of India when the government nominated him as a candidate for the ICJ first.