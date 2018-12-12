Mumbai: ICICI Bank on Wednesday launched a savings bank account exclusively for working women called Advantage Woman Aura Savings Account.

The account offers a slew of benefits across categories like banking, lifestyle, convenience, investment and tax planning, child education and ‘protection, a statement of the bank said.

The comprehensive bouquet of benefits includes a cashback of Rs 750 per month on usage of debit cards across key segments, 50% discount on locker rentals and processing fees on home, auto and personal loans. It also offers unlimited free transactions on ICICI Bank as well as Non – ICICI Bank ATMs in India, thereby providing exceptional flexibility.

Additionally, the Bank is offering an array of insurance benefits to the customer. The list includes air and personal accident insurance of up to Rs 40 lakh and Rs 10 lakh, respectively. It also provides an advantage of opting for the Cancer Protect insurance plan at the time of account opening on the tablet by filling a customer declaration form.

The Bank has also designed an exclusive new debit card that captures the aura and spirit of women which is being offered to the account holders. This account is for working women including self-employed women who are educators, professionals or into home business among others.

‘Advantage Woman Aura Savings Account’ comes in five variants- regular, silver, gold, magnum and titanium that offers various privileges and benefits to the account holder. The Bank has introduced ‘Magnum’ as a variant for the first time in its suite of savings account offerings.