PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Breaking News

﻿
Headlines

ICICI Bank, Govt ink MoU for E-Governance

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
e-governance

Bhubaneswar: The ICICI Bank on Thursday inked an MoU with the State Government’s Electronics and Information Technology Department to provide e-governance services to the people of the State.

This initiative will enable anyone including non-ICICI Bank customers to pay their utility bills, including electricity, water, and holding tax directly on the website of the Government of Odisha, using an ICICI Bank payment gateway. To avail this service, users can log on to www.odishaonline.gov.in.

ICICI Bank retail business head (East), Avijit Shah said, “We are happy to be associated with the State Government in extending technology-based services to the people of Odisha.

“I believe that this new facility will offer more convenience to the people of Odisha and play a crucial role in strengthening the Government’s e-governance initiatives.” Shah added.

Related Items:, , , ,
Comments

Most Popular

7th Pay 7th Pay
2.5K
Headlines

7th Pay Commission: No hike on minimum pay, allowances for employees
Naveen Naveen
2.5K
Headlines

CM Naveen Patnaik nominated as Best Administrator, tops India’s list
trains trains
1.2K
Twin City

Rescheduled trains, changed routes for modernization work at Cuttack Railway station
incentive incentive
1.1K
Headlines

Odisha raises cash incentive for inter-caste marriage to Rs 1L
metro rail metro rail
980
Headlines

Cabinet approves new metro rail policy to expand networks
To Top