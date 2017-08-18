ICICI Bank, Govt ink MoU for E-Governance

Bhubaneswar: The ICICI Bank on Thursday inked an MoU with the State Government’s Electronics and Information Technology Department to provide e-governance services to the people of the State.

This initiative will enable anyone including non-ICICI Bank customers to pay their utility bills, including electricity, water, and holding tax directly on the website of the Government of Odisha, using an ICICI Bank payment gateway. To avail this service, users can log on to www.odishaonline.gov.in.

ICICI Bank retail business head (East), Avijit Shah said, “We are happy to be associated with the State Government in extending technology-based services to the people of Odisha.

“I believe that this new facility will offer more convenience to the people of Odisha and play a crucial role in strengthening the Government’s e-governance initiatives.” Shah added.