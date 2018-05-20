ICCR not to shut regional office in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar, May 20: The Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) will not close down its regional office at Palaspalli in Bhubaneswar, confirmed its president and MP Vinay Sahasrabuddhe.

Replying to a letter written by Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Sahasrabuddhe clarified that no decision has been taken in this regard so far.

“We have reviewed all the ICCR regional offices across the country. However, no decision has been taken to close down the Bhubaneswar regional office. All the regional offices of ICCR are functioning as per the annual plan,” Sahasrabuddhe wrote in the letter.

Earlier, the decision to close the office in Bhubaneswar and relocate the office to Kolkata had triggered sharp reactions among culture researchers and ICCR employees in the city.

Later, Pradhan had written to Sahasrabuddhe requesting to re-consider its decision to shut the regional office and relocate it to Kolkata.

Stating that the regional office in Bhubaneswar is doing very well in promoting the culture of Odisha and foreign student activities in a huge way, Pradhan had requested Sahasrabuddhe for maintaining status quo of continuing the centre at Bhubaneswar.

ICCR regional office started functioning in Odisha in 2009 and is promoting culture of the state.