Headlines

ICC U19 CWC final: Manjot Kalra smashes century as India win U19 World Cup 2018

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
U19 World Cup

New Delhi: Coming in to bat to chase a total of 217, India’s opening batsmen Prithvi Shaw and Manjot Kalra got off to a strong start. The duo took their side to a total of 23/0 in 4 overs before rain interrupted the play for a short time.

After the play resumed, both Shaw and Kalra, who have groomed under the tutelage of former Indian captain Rahul Dravid, did not lose their concentration and continued to pile on runs.

Manjot Kalra smashed his century here in the ICC U-19 World Cup 2018. He becomes the second player to score a ton in ICC U-19 World Cup final.

Kalra went on to smash his century as he and Harvik Desai took India to victory to clinch ICC U-19 World Cup.

Meanwhile, BCCI took to Twitter to announce the victory of Boys in Blue to clinch the U19 Cricket World Cup.

 

On the other hand, BCCI also announced prize money for victorious India U19 team.

Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

gang raped gang raped
1.0K
Crime

Class-IX girl abducted, gang raped in Odisha
rape rape
1.0K
Headlines

Another woman raped by father-in-law in Odisha
Ekamra Walks Ekamra Walks
927
Twin City

Architecture students from Mangalore join XUB counterparts to learn Kalingan temple style
To Top