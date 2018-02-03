ICC U19 CWC final: Manjot Kalra smashes century as India win U19 World Cup 2018

New Delhi: Coming in to bat to chase a total of 217, India’s opening batsmen Prithvi Shaw and Manjot Kalra got off to a strong start. The duo took their side to a total of 23/0 in 4 overs before rain interrupted the play for a short time.

After the play resumed, both Shaw and Kalra, who have groomed under the tutelage of former Indian captain Rahul Dravid, did not lose their concentration and continued to pile on runs.

Manjot Kalra smashed his century here in the ICC U-19 World Cup 2018. He becomes the second player to score a ton in ICC U-19 World Cup final.

Kalra went on to smash his century as he and Harvik Desai took India to victory to clinch ICC U-19 World Cup.

Meanwhile, BCCI took to Twitter to announce the victory of Boys in Blue to clinch the U19 Cricket World Cup.

The #BoysInBlue beat Australia U19 by 8 wickets to clinch the #U19CWC pic.twitter.com/91YeZNJ3hI — BCCI (@BCCI) February 3, 2018

On the other hand, BCCI also announced prize money for victorious India U19 team.