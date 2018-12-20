ICC Test rankings: Kohli tops the chart, Pujara lands on 4th position

New Delhi: Indian skipper Virat Kohli has retained his place as the top-ranked batsman in ICC Test rankings. Kohli successfully held his spot because of his 123-run knock in the 2nd Test against Australia.

Kohli was followed by New Zealand captain Kane Williamson. Kohli gained 14 points to reach 934 points. With his century, Kohli has increased his lead of 7 points to 19 with Williamson.

While Australia’s Steve Smith was placed in the third position with 892 points, India’s Cheteswar Pujara made a significant improvement and landed on the 4th position.

Ajinkya Rahane, meanwhile, gained three places to No.15 while Rishabh Pant improved 11 spots to claim a career-high No.48.

Amongst the bowlers, Jasprit Bumrah continued his swift progress up the list as he moved to number 28 in the bowlers’ rankings. Mohammed Shami (No.21) and Ishant Sharma (No.26) also made a significant rise in the list.