ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 schedule out; India to take on Pakistan on June 16

New Delhi: India will open their 2019 World Cup campaign against South Africa on June 5 and square off against arch-rivals Pakistan on June 16, senior BCCI official told reporters.

The 2019 World Cup will be held in the UK from May 30 to July 14 and India will start on June 5 as the BCCI will have to maintain a mandatory 15-day gap between the IPL final and international assignment as per the Lodha Committee recommendations.

The matter was discussed during the ICC Chief Executives Meeting here on Tuesday.

“The 2019 IPL will be played between March 29 and May 19. But we need to maintain a 15-day gap and World Cup starts on May 30. Therefore as per a 15-day gap, we could have only played on June 5. Earlier, we were scheduled to start on June 2 but we couldn’t have played on that day,” a senior BCCI official present here told reporters on conditions of anonymity.

“South Africa are our first opponents. The CEC agreed and the matter has been referred to the ICC board,” he said.

The official had earlier stated that the match will be on June 4 but later corrected himself.

The clash against Pakistan will take place on June 16 in Manchester.

India have never lost to Pakistan in a World Cup.

Interestingly, ICC, in their various marquee events, have started with an Indo-Pak fixture in the past which is almost always a sell-out.

It happened in the 2015 World Cup in Australia (at Adelaide) and the 2017 Champions Trophy in UK (in Birmingham).

“This is the first time an Indo-Pak match won’t be a starting affair. Since the format will be a round robin affair (all teams playing each other like 1992),” the official added.

Other decisions that were formalized included the FTP for the next five-year cycle from 2019-23.

It was also confirmed that India will not play any Day/Night Test match for now as it’s not a part of the World Test Championship.

Here is the full schedule of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019:

India

June 9 vs Australia

June 13 vs New Zealand

June 16 vs Pakistan

June 22 vs Afghanistan

June 27 vs West Indies

June 30 vs England

July 2 vs Bangladesh

July 6vs Sri Lanka

Australia

June 1: vs Afghanistan

June 6 vs West Indies

June 9 vs India

June 12 vs Pakistan

June 15 vs Sri Lanka

June 20 vs Bangladesh

June 25 vs England

June 29 vs New Zealand

July 6 vs South Africa

Bangladesh

June 2 vs South Africa

June 5 vs New Zealand

June 8 vs England

June 11 vs Sri Lanka

June 17 vs West Indies

June 20 vs Australia

June 24 vs Afghanistan

July 2 vs India

July 5 vs Pakistan

Afghanistan

June 1 vs Australia

June 4 vs Sri Lanka

June 8 vs New Zealand

June 15 vs South Africa

June 18 vs England

June 22 vs India

June 24 vs Bangladesh

June 29 vs Pakistan

July 4 vs West Indies

England

May 30 vs South Africa

June 3 vs Pakistan

June 8 vs Bangladesh

June 14 vs West Indies

June 18 vs Afghanistan

June 21 vs Sri Lanka

June 25 vs Australia

June 30 vs India

July 3 vs New Zealand

New Zealand

June 1 vs Sri Lanka

June 5 vs Bangladesh

June 8 vs Afghanistan

June 13 vs India

June 19 vs South Africa

June 22 vs West Indies

June 26 vs Pakistan

June 29 vs Australia

July 3 vs England

Pakistan

May 31 vs West Indies

June 3 vs England

June 7 vs Sri Lanka

June 12 vs Australia

June 16 vs India

June 23 vs South Africa

June 26 vs New Zealand

June 29 vs Afghanistan

July 5 vs Bangladesh

South Africa

May 30 vs England

June 2 vs Bangladesh

June 5 vs India

June 10 vs West Indies

June 15 vs Afghanistan

June 19 vs New Zealand

June 23 vs Pakistan

June 28 vs Sri Lanaka

July 6 vs Australia

Sri Lanka

June 1 vs New Zealand

June 4 vs Afghanistan

June 7 vs Pakistan

June 11 vs Bangladesh

June 15 vs Australia

June 21 vs England

June 28 vs South Africa

July 1vs West Indies

July 6 vs India

West Indies

May 31 vs Pakistan

June 6 vs Australia

June 10 vs South Africa

June 14 vs England

June 17 vs Bangladesh

June 22 vs New Zealand

June 27 vs India

July 1 vs Sri Lanka

July 4 vs Afghanistan

Knockouts

July 9 : Semifinal 1

July 10 : Reserve day

July 11 : Semi Final 2

July 12 : Reserve Day

July 14 : Final

July 15 Reserve Day

