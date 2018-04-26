ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 schedule out; India to take on Pakistan on June 16

New Delhi: India will open their 2019 World Cup campaign against South Africa on June 5 and square off against arch-rivals Pakistan on June 16, senior BCCI official told reporters.
The 2019 World Cup will be held in the UK from May 30 to July 14 and India will start on June 5 as the BCCI will have to maintain a mandatory 15-day gap between the IPL final and international assignment as per the Lodha Committee recommendations.
The matter was discussed during the ICC Chief Executives Meeting here on Tuesday.
“The 2019 IPL will be played between March 29 and May 19. But we need to maintain a 15-day gap and World Cup starts on May 30. Therefore as per a 15-day gap, we could have only played on June 5. Earlier, we were scheduled to start on June 2 but we couldn’t have played on that day,” a senior BCCI official present here told reporters on conditions of anonymity.
“South Africa are our first opponents. The CEC agreed and the matter has been referred to the ICC board,” he said.
The official had earlier stated that the match will be on June 4 but later corrected himself.
The clash against Pakistan will take place on June 16 in Manchester.
India have never lost to Pakistan in a World Cup.
Interestingly, ICC, in their various marquee events, have started with an Indo-Pak fixture in the past which is almost always a sell-out.
It happened in the 2015 World Cup in Australia (at Adelaide) and the 2017 Champions Trophy in UK (in Birmingham).
“This is the first time an Indo-Pak match won’t be a starting affair. Since the format will be a round robin affair (all teams playing each other like 1992),” the official added.
Other decisions that were formalized included the FTP for the next five-year cycle from 2019-23.
It was also confirmed that India will not play any Day/Night Test match for now as it’s not a part of the World Test Championship.
Here is the full schedule of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019:
India
June 9 vs Australia
June 13 vs New Zealand
June 16 vs Pakistan
June 22 vs Afghanistan
June 27 vs West Indies
June 30 vs England
July 2 vs Bangladesh
July 6vs Sri Lanka
Australia
June 1: vs Afghanistan
June 6 vs West Indies
June 9 vs India
June 12 vs Pakistan
June 15 vs Sri Lanka
June 20 vs Bangladesh
June 25 vs England
June 29 vs New Zealand
July 6 vs South Africa
Bangladesh
June 2 vs South Africa
June 5 vs New Zealand
June 8 vs England
June 11 vs Sri Lanka
June 17 vs West Indies
June 20 vs Australia
June 24 vs Afghanistan
July 2 vs India
July 5 vs Pakistan
Afghanistan
June 1 vs Australia
June 4 vs Sri Lanka
June 8 vs New Zealand
June 15 vs South Africa
June 18 vs England
June 22 vs India
June 24 vs Bangladesh
June 29 vs Pakistan
July 4 vs West Indies
England
May 30 vs South Africa
June 3 vs Pakistan
June 8 vs Bangladesh
June 14 vs West Indies
June 18 vs Afghanistan
June 21 vs Sri Lanka
June 25 vs Australia
June 30 vs India
July 3 vs New Zealand
New Zealand
June 1 vs Sri Lanka
June 5 vs Bangladesh
June 8 vs Afghanistan
June 13 vs India
June 19 vs South Africa
June 22 vs West Indies
June 26 vs Pakistan
June 29 vs Australia
July 3 vs England
Pakistan
May 31 vs West Indies
June 3 vs England
June 7 vs Sri Lanka
June 12 vs Australia
June 16 vs India
June 23 vs South Africa
June 26 vs New Zealand
June 29 vs Afghanistan
July 5 vs Bangladesh
South Africa
May 30 vs England
June 2 vs Bangladesh
June 5 vs India
June 10 vs West Indies
June 15 vs Afghanistan
June 19 vs New Zealand
June 23 vs Pakistan
June 28 vs Sri Lanaka
July 6 vs Australia
Sri Lanka
June 1 vs New Zealand
June 4 vs Afghanistan
June 7 vs Pakistan
June 11 vs Bangladesh
June 15 vs Australia
June 21 vs England
June 28 vs South Africa
July 1vs West Indies
July 6 vs India
West Indies
May 31 vs Pakistan
June 6 vs Australia
June 10 vs South Africa
June 14 vs England
June 17 vs Bangladesh
June 22 vs New Zealand
June 27 vs India
July 1 vs Sri Lanka
July 4 vs Afghanistan
Knockouts
July 9 : Semifinal 1
July 10 : Reserve day
July 11 : Semi Final 2
July 12 : Reserve Day
July 14 : Final
July 15 Reserve Day