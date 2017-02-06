ICC-BCCI face off on revenue restructuring system

New Delhi: If Supreme Court’s order on BCCI for a major overhaul in cricket administration was troublesome the latest development of a faceoff with the ICC made the condition more worrisome for the country’s cricket.

Most of the members of ICC on Saturday voted in favour of restructured revenue sharing model in spite of opposition from BCCI representative Vikram Limaye.

As per sources, while BCCI was supported by boards of Sri Lanka, other members like Pakistan, New Zealand, South Africa, West Indies, England and Australia went in favour of the revenue distribution as well as change in governance system.

The international board had met to discuss changes in the model which was implemented three years ago. The model formulated by former ICC Chairman N Srinivasan lead the ‘Big Three’ notably India, Australia and England getting a majority of share hold with India getting a lion’s share. But the older model has recently faced opposition from new ICC Chief Shasank Manohar.

As per the new model the BCCI’s revenue is set to decline by a margin of 34 per cent but the board will still earn Rs 2000 crore from the new formulations.

Limaye who was recently placed at the helm of the country’s cricketing board as part of its newly established administration panel after the Supreme Court barred the top brass of the cricket body from their posts only saw the report on Saturday.

Citing that the report is based on ‘faith and equity’ Limaye has shown his disagreements on the proposals of the ICC. He sought some extra time from the board to study the official document.

Sources said it is very unlikely that the ICC would accede to the new proposals of the BCCI.

Meanwhile, the Committee of Administrators (COA) led by former CAG Vinod Rai has moved to oust the complete branch of staffers appointed by ex-president Anurag Thakur and Secretary Ajay Shirke.

All this while, the Delhi office of BCCI has been shut down as a caretaker would be appointed for that, read the minutes of a COA meeting.