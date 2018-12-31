ICC announces women’s T20Is and ODIs team of the year

New Delhi: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday announced the women’s T20Is and ODIs team of the year 2018.

While Harmanpreet Kaur of India was announced as captain of the year for the 20 overside, New Zealand’s Suzie Bates was named for the 50 overside.

On the other hand, Smriti Mandhana was awarded Rachael Heyhoe-Flint Award and Women’s ODI Player of Year 2018.

The ICC took to Twitter and announced the women’s team of the year.

ICC Women’s T20I Team of the Year (in batting order): Smriti Mandhana (India), Alyssa Healy (Australia) (wicketkeeper), Suzie Bates (New Zealand), Harmanpreet Kaur (India) (captain), Natalie Sciver (England), Ellyse Perry (Australia), Ashleigh Gardner (Australia), Leigh Kasperek (New Zealand), Megan Schutt (Australia), Rumana Ahmed (Bangladesh).