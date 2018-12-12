ICAR approves registration of 15 breeds of livestock, poultry

New Delhi: The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) has approved the registration of 15 new breeds of livestock and poultry this year, Union Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh said today.

The 15 newly registered breeds include two cattle breeds Ladakhi from Jammu and Kashmir and Konkan Kapila from Maharashtra and Goa, Singh said while awarding breed registration certificates to the stakeholders.

Three buffalo breeds – Luit (Assam & Manipur), Bargur (Tamil Nadu), Chhattisgarhi (Chhattisgarh); one sheep breed – Panchali (Gujarat); six goat breeds – Kahmi (Gujarat), Rohilkhandi (UP), Assam Hill (Assam & Meghalaya), Bidri (Karnataka), Nandidurga (Karnataka), Bhakarwali (J&K); one pig breed – Ghurrah (UP); one donkey breed – Halari (Gujarat) and one chicken breed – Uttara (Uttarakhand) were also registered.

The Minister further said that these native breeds are renowned for heat tolerance, disease resistance and thriving on low input system.

The process of identification of animal breeds and their documentation is not only important in providing value to the ingenious animal breeds and introducing various development programs of the government for their improvement but also plays a special role in preserving the biodiversity of the country, he said.

“We have about 15% of total cattle, 57% of total buffalo, 17% of goat, 7% of sheep and 4.5% of chicken of the world. There is still the possibility of many populations in pure form in the remote areas which need to be assessed for registration as breeds in the coming years,” he added.

He said that other than recognition of new breeds, the improvement, protection and conservation of existing breeds are equally important.