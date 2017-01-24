IB sounds alert for Delhi on R-Day eve

New Delhi: The Intelligence Bureau (IB) has alerted a 9/11 style terror attack in Delhi NCR ahead of the 68th Republic Day celebrations.

The intelligence has spotted some 39 localities and vulnerable areas which are likely to be under the radar of close monitor, high placed sources from the bureau claimed. It suggested that it has got Intel on some international outfits planning big terror attacks in the parts of the national capital.

Recent inputs suggested that Lashkar-e-Taiba and Pakistan-based United Jihad Council have some sabotage tasks on their hand to carry out on the eve of republic day celebrations.

Especially with the major crackdown on pro-Islamic terror outfits, left wing extremists from some states and cross border tensions have led to intensifying intelligence alert. Besides crown prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who is the chief guest at this year’s Republic Day parade, also faces threats from international Islamic terror organizations adding vulnerability to the celebrations.

Meanwhile, security has been skyrocketed with large number of forces on the ground, special air safety measures for the safety of all. The administration has also sounded a no fly zone within 300 km radius around Delhi besides on micro-light and hand glider aircrafts.