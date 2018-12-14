IB director, RAW chief get six-month extension

New Delhi: The tenures of Intelligence Bureau Director Rajiv Jain and Research & Analysis Wing (R&AW) Secretary AK Dhasmana have been extended for a period of six months.

The decision to extend the tenures of the bosses of India’s intelligence agencies were taken by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) which is led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

While the two-year tenure of Jain was supposed to end on December 30, Dhasmana’s term was supposed to end on December 29.

Besides, the ACC also re-designated Anil Srivastava, a 1985 batch IAS from Madhya Pradesh cadre, from advisor, NITI Aayog, to Principal Adviser, a statement said.