IB director, RAW chief get six-month extension

National
By pragativadinewsservice
IB director, RAW chief get six-month extension
16

New Delhi: The tenures of Intelligence Bureau Director Rajiv Jain and Research & Analysis Wing (R&AW) Secretary AK Dhasmana have been extended for a period of six months.

The decision to extend the tenures of the bosses of India’s intelligence agencies were taken by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) which is led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Related Posts

Karnataka: 11 Dead, 82 Hospitalised After Eating Prasad

VIP culture has to go, says PM Narendra Modi

Arun Jaitley targets Cong on Rafale judgment

While the two-year tenure of Jain was supposed to end on December 30, Dhasmana’s term was supposed to end on December 29.

Besides, the ACC also re-designated Anil Srivastava, a 1985 batch IAS from Madhya Pradesh cadre, from advisor, NITI Aayog, to Principal Adviser, a statement said.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.