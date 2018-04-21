IAS reshuffle: Arindam Dakua new Bolangir Collector, Vineet Bhardwaj Collector of Mayurbhanj

Headlines

Bhubaneswar: The State Government today effected a minor bureaucratic reshuffle in the IAS cadre following which Collectors of four districts were transferred.

2012-batch IAS Surendra Kumar Meena, Collector of Mayurbhanj has been transferred as Collector of Sundargarh.

Sundargarh Collector Vineet Bhardwaj got new assignment to serve as the Collector of Mayurbhanj.

While Nayagarh Collector Arindam Dakua was appointed the new Collector of Bolangir, Collector of Bolangir N Thirumala Naik has been transferred as the new Nayagarh Collector.

