IAS Partha Mishra in two day remand

Cuttack: IAS Partha Sarathi Mishra, who was suspended as Managing Director of Odisha Small Industries Corporation (OSIC) after being arrested last week on corruption charges by Vigilance department will be taken on a two day remand.

His bail appeal was rejected on Saturday and he has been lodged in Choudwar jail. He will be under remand on Tuesday and Wednesday.

To probe into the matter of his disproportionate assets, six special teams have been formed, each of which will be led by a DSP.

On Friday, Vigilance had raided his houses and found assets worth crores. Also, he has three houses worth over Rs 5 crores.

