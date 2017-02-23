IAS Partha Mishra sent to jail post remand

Cuttack: Suspended IAS officer Partha Sarathi Mishra who was taken into remand in a corruption case after being arrested by Vigilance has been sent back to Choudwar jail with his remand period completing on Tuesday. He will appear before the Court on March 13.

Mishra, the Managaing Director of Odisha Small Industries Corporation, was arrested on February 15 in a surprise raid on his car when cash of around Rs 2. 14 lakh was seized from him. Vigilance sleuths also found disproportionate assets worth crores from him.

He was taken on remand on February 21 and 22 when six teams of Vigilance department questioned him about his assets. After the remand competed, he was produced before an independent Court. With the hearing of the case scheduled for March 1, Mishra will also be produced before Court on that day.

Meanwhile, with his bail appeal being rejected at a lower Court, he has again applied for bail in the Orissa High Court.

According to Mishra’s claims, he has been trapped by OSIC officers and the entire incident is a conspiracy against him.