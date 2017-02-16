IAS Officer under vigilance net

Bhubaneswar: After six months of close watch on him, the Vigilance officials on Wednesday seized cash worth Rs 2,14,750 from the official vehicle of senior IAS officer and Managing Director of Odisha Small Industries Corporation (OSIC) Partha Sarathi Mishra.

In the evening, acting on a tipoff that Mishra was about to leave for his residence by his Government vehicle after collecting the money from different persons, Vigilance officers of the Cuttack Division intercepted him in front of his office in Cuttack to ascertain the genuineness of the information.

During a search, a sum of Rs 2,14,750 was found in a closed cover from Mishra’s possession. On preliminary interrogation, he failed to explain the source of the money.

While Mishra has said that he has been implicated in a false case.

Later the sleuths conducted simultaneous raids at his residential Government quarter located at Unit-II in Bhubaneswar, his residential house at Bajrakabati Road, Cuttack and his office chamber at Khapuria, Cuttack.

Vigilance Director RP Sharma said that Mishra was under close watch since last six months as there were several corruption charges against him.