IAS officer Sanjay Kumar Singh appointed as new VC In-Charge of BPUT

Bhubaneswar: An IAS officer Sanjay Kumar Singh would serve as the new Vice Chancellor (VC) In-Charge of Biju Patnaik University of Technology (BPUT) in place of Professor S S Pattanayak who renounced the post of Vice Chancellor.

At present, Sanjay Kumar Singh a 1997 batch IAS officer serving as the Secretary, Skill Development and Technical Education Department. Singh will hold the position till the selection of new Vice Chancellor of BPUT.

According to reports, Prashant Patra would take over as the new Registrar of BPUT.

