IAS Officer Partha Mishra jailed

Cuttack: After being arrested, IAS officer and Managing Director of Odisha Small Industries Corporation (OSIC) Partha Sarathi Mishra was court forwarded on Thursday.

Earlier on Wednesday, the officer was arrested when police seized cash worth Rs 2,14,750 from his official vehicle.

Vigilance sleuths on Wednesday detained Mishra for interrogation after seizing the cash from his vehicle in Cuttack. As per reports,  the IAS officer was booked under criminal offence and court forwarded today.

Vigilance Director RP Sharma on Wednesday had said that they had evidence that Mishra took bribe.

