IAS officer found dead in Lucknow

Lucknow: An IAS officer belonging to the Karnataka cadre was found dead under mysterious circumstances on the roadside in Lucknow’s Hazratganj area on Wednesday morning.

Anurag Tiwari (35), a 2007 batch Karnataka cadre Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, was found dead near the Meera Bai guest house in the city’s Hazratganj area, where he had reportedly been staying for the past two days.

He joined the Food and Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs Department in Bengaluru as Commissioner in January. He went to Punjab as an Election Observer for the state polls.

As per sources, a preliminary examination confirmed an injury on his chin while no other injury is visible.

The body has been sent for post-mortem to ascertain the exact cause of his death and the invesitigation is on.