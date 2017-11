Hyderabad: A Kiran trainer aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed shortly after taking off from the Hakimpet Air Force Station in Hyderabad on Friday.

The woman pilot on board ejected safely before the crash and is reported to be safe.

According to sources, the woman cadet was undergoing fighter training. She was attempting a landing when the incident took place.

A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to investigate the cause of the accident.