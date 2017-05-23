Headlines

IAF Sukhoi-30 aircraft goes missing near China border

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
IAF

New Delhi: A Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter aircraft of Indian Air Force (IAF) on Tuesday went missing after it lost contact with radar in Assam’s Tezpur area, near China border. Search operations are on.

As per sources, the plane took off around 9:30 am and went missing near Doulasang area of Arunachal Pradesh, which is a border area adjoining China.

The last contact was made around 11:30 am when the aircraft was nearly 60 km north of Tezpur in Assam. Two pilots were onboard the plane, sources said.

Meanwhile, in March this year, a Sukhoi-30 MKI jet had crashed in Shivkar Kudla village in Rajasthan’s Barmer district, leaving three villagers injured.

Related Items:, ,
Comments

Most Popular

sex sex
2.5K
Twin City

Sex trade: Twin City police seals 7 buildings including hotels, parlours, private houses
Minaketan Minaketan
2.3K
Entertainment

Gov gives up Rs 1 lakh cheque to Kanchanbala, wife of Odia actor Minaketan Das
Padmalaya Nanda Padmalaya Nanda
1.8K
Entertainment

Naveen wishes luck to Little Miss Universe finalist Padmalaya Nanda
Ransomware Ransomware
1.8K
Headlines

Ransomware Cyber attack first hits Berhampur city hospital in Odisha
BSNL BSNL
1.6K
Business

BSNL offers unlimited data for 3 days to existing and new subscribers
To Top