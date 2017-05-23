IAF Sukhoi-30 aircraft goes missing near China border

New Delhi: A Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter aircraft of Indian Air Force (IAF) on Tuesday went missing after it lost contact with radar in Assam’s Tezpur area, near China border. Search operations are on.

As per sources, the plane took off around 9:30 am and went missing near Doulasang area of Arunachal Pradesh, which is a border area adjoining China.

The last contact was made around 11:30 am when the aircraft was nearly 60 km north of Tezpur in Assam. Two pilots were onboard the plane, sources said.

Meanwhile, in March this year, a Sukhoi-30 MKI jet had crashed in Shivkar Kudla village in Rajasthan’s Barmer district, leaving three villagers injured.