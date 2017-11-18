IAF Garud commando martyred, 5 terrorists killed in J&K encounter

New Delhi: One IAF Garud commando was martyred and five terrorists including the nephew of 26/11 Mumbai attacks mastermind Zakir-ur-Rehman Lakhvi, have been killed by the security forces in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Saturday.

Two Army soldiers have been injured in the encounter which is still underway.

The state police’s anti-terror squad and the Central Reserve Police Force had surrounded Chandergeer village in Bandipora district’s Hajin area, following specific information about the presence of terrorists there.

