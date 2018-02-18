Hyderabad suicide: 21-year-old student hangs herself during video call with boyfriend

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a 21-year-old MBA student of Hyderabad’s Sivani College hanged herself in her hostel room on Saturday night during a video call with her boyfriend.
The deceased identified as Hanisha Chowdhary, who hails from Andhra Pradesh’s Anantapur district, was rushed to the hospital, where she was declared brought dead. Chowdhary had joined the MBA course at the college near Kompally last year.
Police sources said the woman hanged herself during a video call with her boyfriend Dakshit Patel. Police said Chowdhary was apparently homesick and they were interrogating her boyfriend. “We are questioning her friend who was on call at that time. She was apparently home sick also,’’ an official said. He said they had recovered the woman’s mobile phone and were investigating the cause behind the suicide.