Hyderabad student shot at in Chicago, condition critical

New Delhi: A 30-year-old student from Hyderabad was shot at a parking lot in Chicago.

Mohammad Akbar, who was studying for his postgraduate degree in computer systems networking and telecommunications at DeVry University, is undergoing treatment for a bullet wound. His condition is said to be serious.

Akbar’s family members said he was shot in the cheek and his situation is critical. Akbar’s family lives in Uppal area of Hyderabad.

The family has approached External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj for help. On Sunday, they had also sought assistance from Telangana home minister Nayani Narasimha Reddy and asked him to raise the issue with US authorities.

In February this year, an engineer from Hyderabad, Srinivas Kuchibhotla, was shot dead while two of his friends (one Indian) were seriously injured by a US Navy veteran who mistook them as ‘Middle Eastern’ in a crowded Austin’s Bar and Grill in Olathe of Kansas in the United States on Wednesday night.