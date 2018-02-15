Latest News Update

Hyderabad seminary issues fatwa against viral Malayalam song starring Priya Varrier

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Oru Adaar

Hyderabad: Jamia Nizamia, one of the oldest Islamic seminaries of higher learning for Muslims belonging to Sunnis in India, on Thursday issued a fatwa against Malayalam movie Oru Adaar love song ‘Manikya Malaraye Poove’.

The fatwa was issued stating the lyrics of the viral song featuring ‘National Crush’ Priya Prakash Varrier need to be changed or removed.

The seminary urged the concerned authorities to remove or delete the song before releasing of the movie.

A group of people in Hyderabad on Wednesday also registered an FIR against Varrier’s expressions in the song saying that the lyrics “hurts the sentiments of the Muslim community”.

