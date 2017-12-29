Headlines

Hyderabad police seize drugs worth Rs 99 lakh ahead of New Year

Hyderabad: Hyderabad City Police’s Task Force on Friday seized Rs 99 lakh worth narcotic substances smuggled into the city by two Nigerians and a Ghana national at Banjara Hills.

The drugs were planned to be sold at the hotspots in the city to the party revelers on the eve of the New Year, said police.

We seized 250 gm cocaine, 25 gm heroin and nine Eclairs chocolate wrappers containing cocaine among others. The value of items is estimated to be nearly Rs 99 lakh, said Hyderabad city police commissioner V V Srinivas Rao.

Ajah John Chukwu (28) and Benard Wilson (27) of Nigeria and Mason Lucas (30) of Ghana were apprehended from Banjara Hills when they were waiting for a client to purchase the drugs, he said.

Srinivas Rao said the drugs were imported from Nigeria to Mumbai in air cargo and then transported to Hyderabad by road. This is the biggest catch ever by the Hyderabad police, he added.

