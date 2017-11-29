Hyderabad Metro Rail opens to public

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metro Rail opened for public today with the passengers describing their first-time travel by it as a “convenient, comfortable and awesome experience”.

The metro rail commenced its operations between Miyapur and Nagole, having a total distance of 30 kms and 24 stations, the concessionaire, L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Ltd, said in a statement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday inaugurated the first phase of the 72-km elevated Hyderabad Metro Rail project at the Miyapur station.

After launching the 30-km stretch between Miyapur and Nagole, Modi took a ride on the train on its inaugural run.

The trains would run from 6 am to 10 pm initially which would be rescheduled to 5:30 am to 11 pm depending on the traffic and demand, Telangana’s Information Technology Minister K T Rama Rao earlier said.

A mobile app named ‘T Savari’ for metro passengers was launched by Modi, who was also given a power-point presentation on the project at Miyapur station.

The L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Ltd has fixed a minimum of Rs 10 for a distance of up to two kilometres and the maximum fare is Rs 60 for a distance of more than 26 kms.