Hyderabad Metro Rail announces 10% off on smart cards till March

Hyderabad: To encourage commuters to use Metro smart cards, the Hyderabad Metro Rail project developer –L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad Limited (L&TMRHL) on Wednesday announced a 10% discount on smart card trips till March 31, 2018, according to sources.

So far, the Metro rail operator had been offering a 5% discount. The revised discount rates will come into effect with the smart cards purchased from Thursday onwards.

The discount has been enhanced as many commuters prefer to purchase tickets instead of smart cards. This has resulted in big queues at ticket counters. Till Tuesday, only 1.5 lakh smart cards were sold in all stations, sources said.

According to sources, nearly 10 lakh commuters have travelled in the Metro since it was inaugurated on November 28 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Metro was thrown open to the general public only on November 29.

While over two lakh commuters have been taking a ride on the Metro ride on each day of the weekend, over one lakh passengers have been travelling daily on the Metro on week days.