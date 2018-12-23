Hyderabad Hunters win PBL opener as Sindhu downs Carolina

Mumbai: PV Sindhu won her first match at the Premier Badminton League (PBL) season 4 by defeating Carolina Marin in the season opener at the National Sports Club of India, Mumbai on Saturday.

With this Hyderabad Hunters represented by Sindhu won over Pune 7 Aces owned by Tapsee Pannu 6-(-1). Hunters won all the five matches of the day with Pune failing to register a single point on the board.

Hunters also won the tie even before Sindhu and Marin took the court.

Ahead of the Super match between Sindhu and Marin, Hyderabad had taken a lead of 4-(-1) over Pune 7 Aces.

Sindhu, who recently won the BWF World Tour Finals title showed the same strength at the PBL.

While Marin won the first game 15-11, Sindhu won the second 15-8. In the final game, both the shuttlers were at equal with 13-13 when Sindhu took two straight points to win the match.

In the final match of the day, Kim Sa Rang and Eom Hye Won defeated Vladimir Ivanov and Line Hojmark Kjaersfeldt 15-14, 15-11 to seal the tie for Hyderabad.