Hyderabad horror: Woman burnt alive by former colleague

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a 22-year-old-woman has died after she was set on fire near Hyderabad on Thursday by a former colleague who was allegedly obsessed with her and had been stalking her.

The woman identified as Sandhya Rani a receptionist of a company in the Secunderabad area.

Sandhya was on her way home from work when the Karthik came on a motorbike and stopped to speak to her. They were talking heatedly at the spot around 10 km from Hyderabad when Karthik suddenly pulled out a can and poured kerosene on Sandhya. He set her on fire and drove away before it could register on witnesses, according to sources.

The victim died in hospital this morning.

Investigations have revealed that Karthik had been chasing and harassing Sandhya for months.

