Hyderabad engineer killed in US

Kansas (US): An Indian engineer from Hyderabad was killed and two others have injured on Wednesday night after a former Navy serviceman at a bar in Kansas in the US allegedly opened fire at them, yelling, “Get out of my country” before shooting at them.

Srinivas Kuchibhotla (32) working at the Garmin headquarters in Olathe, was killed in the shooting, while another Indian and his colleague Alok Madasani was critically injured. One other identified as Ian Grillot was also injured in the shooting.

As per sources, the accused mistook the Indians for “Middle Easterners”. After five hours of the incident, accused Adam Purinton (51) was arrested on Thursday morning.

Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj tweeted “I am shocked at the shooting incident in Kansas in which Srinivas Kuchibhotla has been killed. My heartfelt condolences to bereaved family”

In 2014, Srinivas joined an American multinational company in Kansas. Notably, he was graduated from the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University in Hyderabad in 2005. He then got his Master’s in electrical engineering from the University of Texas at El Paso, where he taught as a research assistant before graduating in 2007.