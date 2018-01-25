Hyderabad boy hit by speeding train while taking selfie

Hyderabad: In a shocking Incident, a boy from Hyderabad was hit by a speeding train while taking selfie along side of the railway tracks near Bharat Nagar Railway Station in Hyderabad three days ago but came to light on Wednesday when the selfie video went viral on social media.
Reportedly, the boy identified as Shiva can be seen standing near to the railway track holding his Smartphone as a Multi Model Transport System (MMTS) train approaches from behind him. Just as the train passes him, Shiva appears to have been caught by the train even as his friends were shouting, asking him to step aside.
After the incident, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) rushed to the spot and admitted him to a private hospital where he sustained injuries on head and hands.
Police said, this incident comes as a reminder for the youngsters that they need to be careful while performing stunts like this.