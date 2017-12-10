HWL Final: Naveen awards Rs 10 lakh to each Team India player after win against Germany

Bhubaneswar: After Team India’s victory against Germany in the Hockey World League, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik felicitated and awarded Rs 10 lakh cheques to each players and coach of the hockey team this evening.

Naveen also awarded Rs 5 lakh cheques to each support staff after India clinched bronze against Germany in the Final clash.

The CM also tweeted about the cash award and appreciated the players for their brilliant performance.

On the occasion, Odisha Sports Minister Chandrasarathi Behera, Governor SC Jamir, Union Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and other dignitaries of the sports fraternity were present.

India reclaimed the bronze medal at the Hockey World League (HWL) Final after eking out a close 2-1 win over a depleted but spirited Germany in the third-fourth place classification match here on Sunday.

SV Sunil (20′) put India in the lead in the first half but a poor defending saw Mark Appel (36′) equalise in the second half.

Harmanpreet Singh (54′) then converted a penalty corner six minutes before the final hooter to seal the match in India’s favour.